MWith a view to the planned increase in citizen income by twelve percent in the coming year, the deputy CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn spoke of a “wrong signal” and called for more penalties for unemployed people unwilling to work. “Those who work must have more than those who don’t work,” said Spahn of the “Bild” newspaper on Wednesday. According to the current legal situation, a family of four receives an average of 2,311 euros in citizen money – and thus in fact as much as an average earner family in Germany. “If the citizen’s income now increases more than the wages of many millions of employees, that is the wrong signal,” said Spahn.

He also called for clear penalties for those unwilling to work. “If people who are able to work and who are able to earn basic income repeatedly turn down offers of work or qualifications, the financial consequences are more noticeable than they are today. Anyone who can work should work. According to this simple principle, we have to align our social systems more strongly again,” said Spahn.

Junge Union: “Policy for the unemployed”

The head of the Junge Union, Johannes Winkel, also criticized the forthcoming increase. “The traffic light makes politics for the unemployed, not for workers,” he told the “Bild” newspaper. In doing so, she sends the signal that work is no longer worthwhile. “The state pays almost 40,000 euros a year for a family with three children. Why should you take a job instead?” Winkel emphasized.

Citizens’ income is to increase by around twelve percent in the coming year. Adult recipients are to receive 563 euros per month from January 1st – that is 61 euros more than at present, as Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) announced on Tuesday in Berlin. He spoke of a “significant increase” in an environment characterized by inflation and crises. However, social organizations criticized the planned increase as insufficient. More than five million people in Germany are currently receiving citizen’s income.