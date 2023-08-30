North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Monday that his country’s military must be in constant readiness to “thwart invasion plans led by the United States and its allies”. The dictator’s statement was revealed by the state website KCNA.

As the United States, South Korea and Japan hold trilateral naval exercises in the region in response to North Korea’s growing nuclear threats, Kim said American efforts to conduct naval exercises were making waters off the Korean Peninsula dangerously unstable.

During Navy Day, Kim, who visited the headquarters of his naval force, criticized the US for conducting “more frantic” naval exercises with its allies and deploying strategic assets in waters off the Korean Peninsula.

In addition, he mentioned a recent agreement between the US, South Korea and Japan to increase cooperation in defense against North Korea’s nuclear program. Kim referred to the leaders of the three countries as “the gang bosses”.

South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed displeasure at the language, which it called “rude”, used by Kim to attack South Korean, American and Japanese leaders.

Joint naval exercises between the US, South Korea and Japan are aimed at improving detection and response capabilities to North Korean threats.

Kim reiterated the need for the North Korean navy to be “ready for war” in order to “break the will of its enemies” in a possible conflict scenario.

“The prevailing situation calls for our Navy to focus all efforts on enhancing war readiness to maintain constant combat readiness and prepare to break the enemy’s will to war in case of contingency,” Kim said.

Escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula have prompted the US and its allies to step up military exercises and expand defense cooperation.

Cho Hyundong, South Korea’s ambassador to the United States, said on Tuesday in Washington that South Korean, American and Japanese efforts to improve relations would not be impacted by the words of the North Korean dictator.

“North Korea’s continued provocation and continued violation of multiple critical UN security resolutions will only strengthen trilateral security cooperation,” Cho said.