It’s time, during this week, to talk about mental health: Monday began with the World Day to Fight Depression and will end next Monday with the Blue Mondaywhich since 2005 we consider the saddest day of the year if we look at scales such as the hours of light, bad weather, the failure of the resolutions for a 2025 that seems as unapproachable as it is lost and the past expenses of which, suddenly , the bills arrive.

Depression, however, is not limited to temporary sadness nor is it cured with a good conversation and the right attitude. Among the hodgepodge of news, some false and others falsified, that are transmitted about the old melancholy, that black bile that devoured the body, there will be talk about the importance of asking for help (from whom?), about early detection (how ?) and the importance of going to therapy (where?). The three questions mean an important step in raising awareness of the diseasebut the questions that follow them resonate in the air without answers.

I didn’t think I would live to hear arguments that questioned and lacerated universal public healthcare. With enormous naivety I believed that An era of information would convince us of the importance of supporting access to health with immovable pilasters.regardless of one’s economic situation, but given the predictions of mental illness in Spain, the defense of those values ​​should become a fight.

I wish we could take advantage of the inertia of those who suspect the greedy purposes of pharmaceutical companies so that this energy could become the ultimate protection of the public, but unfortunately they fall into other interests.

Meanwhile, sick people and caregivers make a pilgrimage, wait, endure, survive if they can. This week it’s time to share a handful of clichés about (what was it?) depression. Wouldn’t you play something else now?