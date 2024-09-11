SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission The mission has set a historic milestone by surpassing a distance record that had remained unbeaten for more than half a century. During the night of Tuesday, the mission’s ship reached an altitude of more than 1,400 kilometers above the Earth’s surface, making it the farthest since the historic Apollo program of the POT.

“This is the greatest distance achieved by humans in more than 50 years,” SpaceX posted. via their social media, highlighting that this new figure breaks the previous record set in 1966 by NASA’s Gemini XI spacecraft, which reached an orbit of 1,373 kilometers.

Preparations for an unprecedented spacewalk

The distance achievement is just one of the important events of the mission. The most anticipated moment is scheduled for this Thursday, when two of the four crew members will perform the first spacewalk by non-professional astronauts. During this activity, the crew members will experience the absolute vacuum of open space, which represents a significant challenge in terms of safety and technological advances.

Space X broke a record

For this purpose, the SpaceX Crew Dragon ship has already begun its descent into a 742-kilometer orbit in preparation for the event.

The Polaris Dawn mission and its crew

The Polaris Dawn mission was successfully launched on Tuesday aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from the facilities of SpaceXwith a crew that will be in orbit for five days. This project is led by billionaire and founder of Shift4, Jared Isaacman, who is also the mission commander. The other three members are Scott Poteet, an experienced pilot and former lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force; Sarah Gillis, an engineer SpaceX; and Anna Menon, doctor on board.

The record-breaking mission of 1,4007 kilometers

The mission not only marks a new record in the history of space exploration, but also opens the door to future missions manned by people who do not come from the professional astronaut corps, expanding humanity’s possibilities in the conquest of space.

