There first private space mission including a spacewalk is set for launch on July 31. The protagonist of the Polaris Dawn mission, aboard the capsule Crew Dragon Of SpaceXwill be the American tycoon Jared Isaacman. Isaacman, already known for the 2022 flight with the private mission Inspiration4, will lead this new adventure in space.

Spacewalk: Mission Details

The launch will take place from the base of Cape Canaveralin Florida, using a rocket Falcon 9On board there will be four private astronauts, not tied to an agency national space station. The mission will last five days and will take place at a record altitude of about 700 kilometresthe highest achieved since the Apollo program. In addition to Isaacman, there will be pilot Scott ‘Kidd’ Poteet and mission specialists Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon.

The spacewalk, or extravehicular activity (EVA)will last about two hours. During this phase, the capsule will be depressurized and only two astronauts will go outside, while the other two will remain inside to monitor the situation. During there missionscientific tests will be carried out, including those to verify the stability of communications through the satellite constellation Starlink Of SpaceX.

The Polaris Program

The mission Polaris Dawn It is only the first of a larger program, which includes two other future missions: Polaris II And Polaris III. The second mission could include servicing the Hubble Space Telescope to return it to a higher orbit. The third mission, Polaris III, will be launched on a Starship rocket, currently in testing.

This mission marks an important step for the future space exploration, contributing to the development of technologies necessary for missions to the Moon and Mars.

