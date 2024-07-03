The 2024 Tour de France proposes the sixth stage today. The July 4th stage starts in Macon and arrives in Dijon after 163.5 km, almost all of it on the flat. The Col du Bois Clair, a fourth-category GPM, with its 1.6 km ‘climb’ appears after 10 km and does not affect the rest day for the group. The route similar to a table does not allow dreams of escapes and allows a glimpse of a new sprint finish with a chance for the sprinters. The spotlight is especially on Mark Cavendish, fresh from the triumph in the fifth stage and fresh record holder of victories in the Grande Boucle with 35 successes.

The stage on TV and streaming

The start is scheduled for 13:50, the arrival is expected between 17:15 and 17:30. The stage will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV on Raidue from 14:45, streaming available on RaiPlay. For subscribers, Eurosport 1 will broadcast the fraction live from the beginning on Sky channel 210. Live streaming available on Discovery Plus, eurosport.it, Sky Go and NOW.