A 73-year-old woman passed away following a road accident that occurred in StranglecocksThe lady was driving her tractor when it overturned and ended up crushing her with its weight.

The tractor

Here’s what happened.

Bad accident in Strangolagalli: 73-year-old woman loses her life

We are located in the countryside adjacent to Frosinonein a small note as Stranglecocks. This morning, in the early hours of the day, a 73-year-old woman had decided to start working the land using her tractor.

accident

It was just 6 in the morning and the woman had decided to work at that time precisely to avoid the heat suffocating day. All very well until, for reasons still unknown, the tractor driven by the woman crashed overturned on himself.

Obviously the lady was dragged into this dynamic and unfortunately she ended up crushed by the tractor itself. The residents immediately contacted the emergency services, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for her as the wounds reported were too serious.

What caused the accident?

At the moment the police are working to understand the causes which may have led to theaccident. The woman is supposed to have ended up on a small difference in altitude which may have caused the vehicle to lose its balance.

Stock image

The checks are proceeding with great precision while the body was first taken to the morgue and then returned to her family. They have in fact received approval to organize the funeralsas it is very clear cause of the woman’s death.

It seems that she did not suffer as she died instantly. We are waiting for various developments even if, unfortunately, we are faced with yet another tragedy. The investigators they are examining all the hypotheses of the case right now.