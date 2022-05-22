Space technology Starlink satellites rise to significant role in Ukraine war – SpaceX raises big investment pot to fund two giant projects

According to information received by CNBC, the company would already have a market capitalization of about $ 127 billion.

Space company SpaceX is currently raising new capital in a major funding round. According to CNBC the company would then have a market capitalization of about $ 127 billion.

According to an internal email from CNBC, SpaceX plans to raise $ 1.7 billion from investors.

The market value of the space company has grown tremendously in recent years. SpaceX has raised billions of dollars from investors to fund its two giant projects: the next-generation Starship rocket and the global Starlink satellite network.

Starlink satellite system has risen to headlines in the international media during the Ukrainian war. Starlink’s technology has helped Ukrainians stay online, despite Russia’s attempts to damage the country’s network connections.

Starlink uses satellites to bring network access to remote areas or crisis areas where more traditional connections cannot provide Internet access. Starlink’s technology is remarkably expensive compared to fiber connections and mobile networks.

Minister of Digital Affairs of Ukraine Myhailo Fedorov appealed at the outset of the war To the CEO of SpaceX Elon Muskiin and asked for a Starlink satellite connection to assist Ukraine. Musk responded promptly, “The Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals are on the way. ”

Less than 48 hours later, Fedorow posted on Twitter a picture of a truckload of satellite receivers. “Starlinks in place. Thank you @elonmusk, ”he acknowledged.

Also the United States the ministry of defense has praised the space company’s activities during the war. According to Pentagon experts, SpaceX has succeeded in countering Russia’s electromagnetic attacks by paralyzing the Starlink satellite system.

SpaceX: n Shadows caused by the company’s founder and CEO Elon Musk create shadows for a bright future. On Friday, Insider said SpaceX paid its employee $ 250,000 in 2018when this accused Musk of sexual harassment.

According to the publication, the woman who worked as a flight attendant on SpaceX’s private planes said Musk revealed her genitals to her, massaged her legs without permission, and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.