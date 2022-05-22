Understandably in Mercedes there was so much anticipation for the Montmelò race, which could have marked a new start to the championship for the Anglo-German team after the difficulties of the first part of the year. The most important news – even more than Russell’s third place and Hamilton’s fifth at the finish line – was the resolution of porpoising, or rather the jolts that gripped the W13 on the straight. Toto Wolff’s men thus have a solid base on which to build their hopes for a comeback, although Mattia Binotto of Ferrari has quantified the delay of the Silver Arrows still at 0 ″ 7 per lap, in disagreement with what George Russell said. who estimated the current gap to be 0 ″ 3. It has been said by many that Barcelona would be crucial to understand whether to continue with the current conceptual philosophy of the W13 or whether to think of a new project for 2023, and Wolff replied bluntly: “For next year the rules will be the same. We didn’t think of a ‘B’ car, but it is essential for us to understand where the problems are. And after this race it is now much clearer for us where we need to direct development, staying with this car concept. If we are quicker in qualifying, we can also win. And if Red Bull and Ferrari should have reliability problems, maybe we will be able to fight for the championship ”.

To the microphones of Sky Italythe Austrian manager returned to the relationship between Hamilton and Russell: “For us, comparing the data between the two is very important for the development of the machine. George is very fast, I liked how he defended himself from attacks, while driving a much slower car. For how he then positions the car on the track in duels, he is very good. Between George and Lewis there is a fantastic relationshipwhich I have never seen between two teammates. Together they develop the machinenot through the engineers, but between them and this is so important for us to improve “, concluded Wolff.