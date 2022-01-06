The Formula 1 2022 calendar includes an appointment with the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of August, period in which the track of Spa-Francorchamps will welcome back the Circus one year after the controversial edition of 2021. The race, in that case, was practically not held due to bad weather and heavy rain that hit the region of Wallonia, with the strong controversy that ensued for the management of the ‘event. The goal of the organizers, therefore, will be to forget this episode, doing it with the help of a track that will present several changes currently in progress. Specifically, several photographic shots have been published that reflect the works atEau Rouge-Raidillon, historical stretch of the Stavelot circuit and more interested in interventions aimed at improving the safety of the point, where the cars reach very high speeds in full uphill.

In fact, in addition to building a 4,600-seat grandstand located outside the Raidillon curve – which will replace the emblematic chalet demolished last year – continues the widening of the escape route, designed to strengthen safety conditions and to allow the return of the 24 Hours of Spa to the world endurance motorcycle world. In addition to this, the safety barriers have also been moved to the height of the curves Les Combes and Malmedy, in addition to that of Blanchimont. Escape routes will also be included in the latter, all approved by the FIA ​​and FIM in order to improve safety conditions. In fact, in recent years Spa-Francorchamps has been the scene of scary accidents, the worst of which occurred during the Formula 2 Race-1 in 2019, when the young Anthoine Hubert died after a violent impact at the Eau Rouge-Raidillon. The changes to the circuit, however, will not upset the layout, which will remain so even after the interventions.