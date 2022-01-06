An autopsy was performed on the body of Carlotta De Rossi, the 18-year-old who died in an accident on Boxing Day

It was performed on Tuesday 4 January the autopsy on the body of Carlotta De Rossi, the 18 year old died in a tragic accident. Thanks to all the necessary tests, the doctor was able to establish the exact cause that led to the tragic and sudden death of the young woman.

This terrible affair has upset the whole community, but especially its family members. Christmas day for them ended in worst way.

According to information released by local media, the tragedy took place in Boxing Day, around 1:00. Precisely in via Trieste, a Villorba, in the province of Treviso.

Carlotta was in the car with her others 3 friends. They had just been to one party and at that moment they were on their way home. It was almost there, they were at about one km, when suddenly the unthinkable happened.

Marco Dussin, the guy driving, at the height of a semi-curve, has lost control of your vehicle. It is precisely at this point that the Ford Fiesta ended up in a moat. Unfortunately Carlotta was thrown out from the car and the impact with its ground was very violent.

Parents and his friends have alerted the health workers quickly. However, due to the trauma, the girl’s heart stopped beating a few minutes after the accident. Just as it was in my arms of his peers.

What emerged from the autopsy of Carlotta De Rossi

The Prosecutor’s Office opened a investigation file for the crime of road murder. The only one entered in the register by the suspects is the boy driving. The latter subjected to alcohol test, it turned out negative. Now investigators are trying to reconstruct theexact dynamics what happened.

The coroner Alberto Furlaneto performed the autopsy on Tuesday 4 January. From this examination it emerged that the death of the 18-year-old occurred for a severe head injury. Besides, he also had others injuries on the body. Her friend Chiara Tiveron, who was in the car with the victim, said: