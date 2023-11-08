Home page World

A backpacker from France wanted to explore the Australian east coast. But his trip ended fatally. The 25-year-old died from a snake bite – which he didn’t notice.

Melbourne – A backpacker from France died from a snakebite on the Australian Baltic Sea coast. Again Channel 9News reported on Wednesday (November 8th), citing eyewitnesses, that the 25-year-old was found unconscious in his accommodation in the town of Nullawil, about 300 kilometers northwest of Melbourne.

Wade Humphreys, at whose company the Frenchman worked on a working holiday visa, said that small puncture wounds from a bite were discovered on the Frenchman’s foot. It was probably an eastern brown snake. These poisonous snakes, also known as Australian false cobras, are considered particularly dangerous. After all, their bite is usually painless. Also An attack occurred in Spain in which a young woman was bitten to death by five dogs.

“He obviously didn’t realize he was bitten,” Humphreys said. He spoke of “a tragedy.” The Frenchman’s friends attempted to resuscitate him for an hour. The 25-year-old was then flown to a hospital in Melbourne in a critical condition. The young man then died there after a cardiac arrest.

Tragic death: In Australia only 1-2 people die from a snakebite every year

“He was bitten on the foot and we wear protective boots and safety equipment – so he was obviously bitten outside of work hours,” Humphreys is quoted as saying again.

Although Australia is home to some of the most venomous snake species in the world, most people can be saved after a bite by administering antivenom. On average, according to statistics, only one or two people die down under from a snakebite every year. (dpa/han)