And the British newspaper “Daily Telegraph” leaked more than 100,000 messages that were exchanged on the “WhatsApp” platform, some of which were for Hancock, who took over the Ministry of Health in Britain between July 2018 and June 2021.

The leaked messages shed light on the way senior officials in Britain discussed the virus that appeared in China in late 2019 and then turned into a global pandemic that caused an unprecedented crisis at various levels.

According to the newspaper, “The Guardian”, the messages that were leaked, amid great fanfare, reveal 5 prominent matters during the pandemic period.

Boris Johnson is not a reliable person.

Simon Case, who is the current head of the British Civil Service, sent a letter to the Minister of Health at the time, saying that health education needs a person who enjoys confidence to speak to people, away from national figures who do not enjoy confidence such as the Prime Minister who was in office with Downing Street at that time, as he put it.

And that conversation took place between the Minister of Health (at the time) and Simon Case, on October 30, 2020, and the talk during that period focused on increasing the capabilities of conducting examinations in the country in order to contain the spread of “Covid 19” disease.

Spread panic among everyone

Hancock told his aides that he wanted to instill fear in everyone in order to ensure compliance with the Corona prevention restrictions. Like spacing and so on.

After that, the minister and others touched on how to take advantage of the announcement of virus variants such as “alpha” and “kent” in order to scare people to the maximum extent.

On December 13, 2020, Damon Poole, one of Hancock’s media advisors, said Conservative MPs were furious about the tightening of coronavirus restrictions, suggesting that the new strain of infection be harnessed to scare people.

And the Minister of Health answered at the time that he really believes that it is scaring people that can make a difference in the level of people’s behavior and their commitment to preventive measures.

Explicit video

And when the British Minister of Health was told, at the time, that obscene pictures had spread of him as well as helping him in the office, he seemed to have been surprised, wondering how he was captured by the lens while he was inside the office.

The former Minister of Health could not deny what happened, stressing that the “scandalous matter” did not happen only once.

Eating out to support restaurants

The messages showed a disagreement between Hancock on the one hand, and Rishi Sunak on the other hand, and he was an advisor at that time, at the height of the Corona period.

At the time, Hancock was not satisfied with Sunak’s plan to support restaurants that had to close their doors during the Corona period.

It seemed that Hancock was afraid that the plan to subsidize restaurants would lead to an increase in the spread of infection, especially since the country was among the most affected by the disease.

Scholars expelled

The letters revealed that Hancock had asked for the release of Jeremy Farray, who was a member of the government’s Scientific Committee of the Wise, whose job it was to advise.

Hancock did not hide his annoyance with the British scientist, describing him as a talkative person who talks a lot, saying that he does not enjoy a great position among distinguished scientists.

It is expected that Farai, whom Hancock spoke of badly, will take over the task of chief scientist at the World Health Organization during the current year.