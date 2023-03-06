Messina Denaro, sister Rosalia is silent during the guarantee interrogation

Rosalia Messina Money, arrested last Friday in the family home of Castelvetrano, she made use of right not to answer in the guarantee interrogation which took place on March 6 in the Pagliarelli prison in Palermo. The woman, sister of the boss Matteo and assisted by the lawyer Daniele Bernardone, is accused of mafia association. For the magistrates in recent decades the 68-year-old had been in charge by the mafia boss, captured by Ros last January 16, of multiple tasksincluding those of “patient weaver” of conflicts between relatives, of “confidential vehicle for decisions of the fugitive” on matters of a family nature, as well as real cashiercharged by his brother to receive large sums of money, to keep them, report them and, if necessary, distribute them. And, finally, as a channel for sorting the pizzini between the fugitive and other mafia associates”.

Moreover. For the investigating judge of Palermo, Alfredo Montaltoalready the fact of belonging to Cosa Nostra “is in itself a symptom of one particularly dangerous and crime-prone personality“. In the case of Rosalia Messina Denaro, “Fragolone” as the boss of Castelvetrano indicated her in his pizzini to prevent her identification, “having been the woman who managed relations with the mafia boss at the highest level makes it clear the danger that the entire association, after the arrest of her brother, could identify in her the new strategic mind of the organization”.

Rosalia Messina Denaro, health conditions “are good”

“We are in an embryonic stage of the procedure, for the rest I found it in good conditions considering the situation” commented the lawyer Daniele Bernardone.

