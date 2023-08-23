South Korea will equate the risk category of the covid-19 to seasonal flu from August 31which will entail the elimination of its exceptional sanitary measures and a return to normality prior to the pandemic.

the aSouth Korean health authorities announced the decision on Wednesday after the number of infections decreased for the first time in two months last week in the Asian country.

“The spread of COVID-19 that started in the fourth week of June has recently slowed down and decreased, and the overall quarantine situation has stabilized,” said Jee Young-mee, head of the ASouth Korea Agency for Disease Control and Prevention (KDCA), in statements collected by the local Yonhap news agency.

According to this center, the Asian country must now focus on protecting populations at risk and not on the daily count of cases, so the classification of the virus will go from level two to four and this will mean a transition to the normal state of the system. health, he explained.

Among the measures that South Korea took to contain the spread of the coronavirus during the pandemic, was the disinfection of all public spaces in the country's cities.

Class four is the lowest in the country, comparable to other diseases such as the fluwhile class two includes others such as tuberculosis, measles or cholera, which force the health authorities to isolate the sick.

South Korea so follow in the footsteps of your neighbor Japanwhich last May equated covid-19 to seasonal flu and relaxed its exceptional sanitary measures, such as the recommendation to quarantine, and those of other countries that made the decision before.

EFE