Some of the shells landed in a buffer zone near the maritime border, in what Seoul described as a violation of a 2018 inter-Korean agreement aimed at reducing tensions.

The Ministry of Defense said, in a statement, that the South Korean army sent several warning messages to North Korea about the missile launches.

North Korea has yet to announce its artillery fire, but it has conducted an increasing number of military activities, including missile launches and exercises involving warplanes and artillery units.

South Korea and the United States have also stepped up military exercises this year, which they say are necessary to deter nuclear-armed North Korea.