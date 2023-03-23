South Korea and the United States of America are conducting large-scale joint live-fire exercises near the inter-Korean border, according to the South Korean army announced today, Thursday.
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that the four-day maneuvers are taking place at the Rodrigues Live Fire Complex in Bucheon, 30 km south of the Demilitarized Zone, until Thursday, and include 100 howitzers, armored cars, equipment and more than 800 soldiers.
Yesterday, Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, that North Korea launched several cruise missiles from the city of Hamhung, in eastern North Korea.
