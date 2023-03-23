Over seven years, more than 800 scientists have contributed to the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report, which brings together eight texts published from 2018 until this March with the launch of the synthesis for politicians. One of the scientists participating in this round of study of the planet has been Thelma Krug (São Paulo, 1951), vice-president of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The message from the scientific world is clear: “The window of opportunity to limit global warming to 1.5ºC is closing.” However, the Brazilian researcher is optimistic, “I am by nature and I think we are going to achieve it, although we need more ambition,” she replies.

-You have finished the Sixth Evaluation Report, what is your assessment of these years?

-The synthesis integrates all the messages of these last years in a few pages so that political formulators have an easier time making decisions. In 2018 we had the first report and the messages in this report were very important and are still very present in the synthesis because if we do not reduce emissions we will not meet 1.5ºC at the end of the century. This latest report indicates that we are not on track to comply with the Paris Agreement. The messages are stronger now and we are in a very strong adaptation gap, but we have the mitigation tools that can already be put in place… We are way behind in implementing adaptation options in vulnerable regions…

-The synthesis took a long time… Are there points of friction in how climate change is addressed?

In the reports we are clear indicating the risks of climate change and we talk about possible future scenarios. There are different visions of whether we are behind, whether we are creating an unsustainable world for everyone. But all opinions are reflected in the reports.

-In the synthesis they talk about “the window of opportunity to limit 1.5ºC is closing”, how much is left before it closes?

-The climatic models that the IPCC has evaluated show that we should have started this ambitious reduction of greenhouse gases and we have not started. We are on a path that is aimed at limiting warming to 1.5ºC, very possibly we are on the way to surpassing it and it will be before the end of the century. It is going to happen and we could see a degree of irreversibility in some points of the planet.

– Could it be the case of exceeding that set limit and lowering the temperature of the planet again or is it a point of no return?

-It is possible, but it depends on how much we overcome it. If it is a limited increase, for example one tenth, it can be brought back to those 1.5ºC, if it goes up more it will be more and more difficult. There are means that allow us to do this, we are talking about technologies that are already incorporated into climate models, such as the removal of CO2 from the atmosphere through large-scale reforestation, fertilization of oceans, or simply capture of CO2. But all this has different environmental and social costs and risks.

-The lobby of fossil fuels always appears when talking about climate issues and has greater weight at climate summits. Does the same thing happen at IPCC meetings?

-We talk about fossil fuels as we have done in previous reports and we talk about eliminating them and also about their management such as carbon capture and storage. These have a very large contribution in the set of emissions, something like 30%. If we talk about not exceeding the limit of 1.5ºC, this dimension must be eliminated.

-You talk about carbon capture and storage and in the last published report they also mention this along with technology to remove CO2 emissions from the atmosphere. Isn’t that a very uncertain future?

-There are places where these captures can be made, but the real goal is to eliminate emissions, because we can substitute emissions from fossil fuels, particularly in the transport and energy sector. For example, we can use sustainable fuels, low-emission hydrogen for both land, aviation and maritime transport, although there are also processes that require improvements and cost reductions. However, there are measures available that we can deal with and they have great potential.

Are these alternatives to fossil fuels a reality?

-And so much so that they are, although there are some more mature than others. In the past, cost has been an issue, but it is no longer, for example, for the production of solar or wind power. In the recent past they were very expensive, but now they are very affordable. In addition, we are developing other systems such as electric vehicles that have to progress progressively.

Do you feel heard by politicians?

The good thing about the IPCC is that we have 195 member governments endorsing these formulations for politicians. They are very aware of the different scenarios that can be designed for the future, the implications and possible solutions, governments have to be more operative in the sense of adopting these measures and being aware of sustainable development measures. International cooperation has to be a facilitator for this ambitious mitigation or adaptation to climate change to take place, which is why we talk about it in many parts of this report, and not only in finance but also in technology and training. If we work together, globally, you can have greater ambition. Cooperation can be a catalyst for us to have faster implementation of mitigation and adaptation.

-You have published eight texts and many messages in this Sixth Report, what would be the idea that you want to remain in society?

-We are not doing anything to change or limit global warming and there are many negative impacts nearby, especially in the most vulnerable communities. Urgent adaptation and the implementation of necessary actions to protect them is necessary. We have to have inclusive governance and increase ambition, maybe that way we will achieve a more sustainable world.