The youth teams return to the fields. The South American Women’s Sub17 will be played in Uruguay from March 1 to 19 and will award 3 qualifying tickets to the category World Cup in India. Last Friday the draw was held to define the groups, which were left like this.
How is the format?
The 10 South American teams participate in the tournament. The contest will be divided into two phases: the preliminary or group phase, where there are two groups of five teams, and the final phase. The four teams classified in the first places of each group will access this last instance, where they will play all against all. The contest will be played at the Charrúa Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay.
In group A will be: Uruguay, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Ecuador.
In group B: Argentina, Brazil, Venezuela, Paraguay and Bolivia.
This edition will be the sixth in the history of the South American Women’s Sub17. The first took place in Chile in 2008. On that occasion the champion was Colombia. Until now, defending champions Brazil have won the most championships: three. He was champion in 2010, 2012 and 2018. While Venezuela wins two cups in 2013 and 2016.
