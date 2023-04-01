The Colombia Sub-17 National Team This Saturday he will continue his path in the South American category, after what was his presentation in the tournament organized by Conmebol where he left a good feeling with his game.

(It may also be of interest to you: Colombia Sub-17 Selection: this is their schedule in the South American)

The tricolor team had a good start in the South American U-17, Juan Carlos Ramírez’s team equalized without goals before one of the favourites, the Uruguayan National Teamleaving some flashes of good play in a match that had a very mistreated grass.

Key match against the locals

Now the Colombia selection must change the chip and think about the difficult match that is coming against the selected Ecuador, host of the South American U-17. The national team is obliged to win so as not to give the strongest teams in Group A an advantage.

The area where they are Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, Ecuador and Brazil It started quite tight, no team managed to win on the first date of the youth tournament, leaving with one point in the standings (with the exception of Chile, which rested on date 1).

Where to watch the match between Ecuador and Colombia?

This Saturday April 1st, from 7:00 p.m., Colombian time, the ball will begin to roll at the Christian Benítez stadium in the city of Guayaquil. The game will be key for both teams that, if they win, will climb to the first place in Group A.

The meeting between coffee growers and Ecuadorians can be followed live through the DIRECTV Sports television channels and on the regional Telepacífico channel.

possible formation

Breiner Quintana; Xavi Ríos, Carlos González, Elver Arizala, Joan Hernández; Bryan Caicedo, Nicola Profeta (C), Jordan Barrera, Andy Batioja; Juan David Obando and Juan David Bonilla.

DT Juan Carlos Ramirez

More news

Colombia team knows its rivals for the South American sub-17

Linda Caicedo: the story of the star of the U-17 women’s team

Linda Caicedo celebrates: see her new goal with the women’s Real Madrid

Harold Yepes

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL