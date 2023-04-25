South African President Ramaposa announces country’s decision to withdraw from International Criminal Court

South Africa withdraws from the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The corresponding decision of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party was announced by the President of the Republic, Cyril Ramaposa, he is quoted by TASS.

“The decision of the ANC to withdraw from the International Criminal Court is due to the partiality of the ICC in relation to certain situations,” the president said after talks with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niiniste.

On April 21, the ANC began a four-day meeting on the agenda of which was the country’s withdrawal from the ICC treaty, whose participants had previously received a warrant for the “arrest” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, the South African authorities said they would not comply with the ICC warrant ordering the “arrest” of Putin, who could visit the country during the BRICS summit in August 2023. It is noted that South Africa has already refused to comply with arrest warrants from the ICC, when in 2015 the country was visited by Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir.