In the style of the Kardashians! Josetty Hurtado shook social networks by showing its new acquisition, it is a Rolls-Royce Ghost, one of the most expensive luxury cars in the world, being valued at 304,352 euros. The actress and makeup artist went with her sister Génesis to pick up the vehicle and they made a video showing all the details. “After seven years working,” said the youngest daughter of Andrés Hurtado.

“This work is from years and I wanted to tell you that I have sold the BMW M850i ​​and used it as part of payment for my new Rolls-Royce. We are working very hard because it is not only the money, but the acceptance process, the accreditations. I started with my 50,000 cart, from there they approve you, then I was approved for a 95,000 cart and, with a lot of effort, we got it”, commented Josetty excitedly.

#Josetty #Hurtado #proudly #shows #RollsRoyce #years #working