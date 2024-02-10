South Africa is facing its largest nationwide power outage in months, after state-owned electricity company Eskom announced it would implement what it calls a Phase 6 blackout – removing 6,000 megawatts of demand from the grid – from midnight on Saturday until… Further notice.

Bloomberg News Agency quoted Eskom as saying in a statement published on the “X” platform that the increasing outage comes even after the company returned two generating units to service during the past 24 hours, with the activity of two other units stopping.

According to the statement: “This came in conjunction with the need to replenish the storage dams that had been pumped in preparation for next week, which necessitated the implementation of the sixth stage of load reduction from midnight until further notice.”