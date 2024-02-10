Sony kicked off the Weekend offers on the PlayStation Storewith many PS4 and PS5 games that you can add to your collection with prices discounted up to 75%.

Unlike regular weekly promotions, in this case we are talking about a less varied catalogue, but there is no shortage of some truly inviting offers. An example? The popular first-person shooter Atomic Heart is available for 41.99 euros, with a 40% price reduction, while the Deluxe Edition of Ghostrunner 2 is available for just 27.49 euros.

If you have never played Hotline Miami you can do it again by paying a negligible sum. The first Hotline Miami is in fact on offer for 2.49 euros, while the collection which also includes the sequel is offered for 4.99 euros. The A Plague Tale series is also offered on offer with a bundle that includes both Innocence and Requiem sold for 39.99 euros.