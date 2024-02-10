Sony kicked off the Weekend offers on the PlayStation Storewith many PS4 and PS5 games that you can add to your collection with prices discounted up to 75%.
Unlike regular weekly promotions, in this case we are talking about a less varied catalogue, but there is no shortage of some truly inviting offers. An example? The popular first-person shooter Atomic Heart is available for 41.99 euros, with a 40% price reduction, while the Deluxe Edition of Ghostrunner 2 is available for just 27.49 euros.
If you have never played Hotline Miami you can do it again by paying a negligible sum. The first Hotline Miami is in fact on offer for 2.49 euros, while the collection which also includes the sequel is offered for 4.99 euros. The A Plague Tale series is also offered on offer with a bundle that includes both Innocence and Requiem sold for 39.99 euros.
All weekend offers will be available only until Monday 12 February. Find the complete list at this address. Below are some of the featured promotions:
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for 8.99 euros, 70% discount
The Witcher 3: Expansions Pass for 9.99 euros, 60% discount
Sniper Elite 4 at 6.99 euros, 90% discount
Toy Story 2 for 2.99 euros, 50% discount
Atomic Heart at 41.99 euros, 40% discount
A Plague Tale Bundle for 39.99 euros, 50% discount
Hotline Miami for 2.49 euros, 75% discount
Hotline Miami Collection at 4.99 euros, 75% discount
The Shadow Warrior Trilogy at 19.99 euros, 75% discount
Ghostrunners 2 Deluxe Edition at 27.49 euros, 45% discount
