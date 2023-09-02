Two high fountains in USAone of them official, categorically denied versions of the former anti-corruption prosecutor Gustavo Moreno according to which the former Attorney General, Nestor Humberto Martinez, sought an interview with him while he was imprisoned in a jail in Miami.

According to sources intimately familiar with the process, the US never received any written or verbal request from Martinez to meet or speak with Moreno.

Also read:

The case of alleged corruption that the Prosecutor’s Office asked Gustavo Moreno to file

Néstor Humberto Martínez reiterates criticism of Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva

One of the sources consulted currently works in the administration of President Joe Biden. The other is the former ambassador to Colombia kevin whitaker. The former ambassador served in the country just when Martínez was a prosecutor and the Moreno case was presented (2014 to 2019).

“This was a case that I knew very closely and I never processed or knew of a request from Prosecutor Martínez to meet with Gustavo Moreno while he was extradited in the US.“Whitaker told this newspaper.

Kevin Whitaker, during the dialogue with EL TIEMPO before his departure for the United States. See also What does it mean to be emotionally unavailable? Photo: Claudia Rubio. TIME

According to the former ambassador, because it is the Attorney General of the Nation, any request of this nature would have to have gone through his office. Something that, he says, did not happen.

Moreno was working as anti-corruption chief in the Attorney General’s Office when he was requested in extradition by the US after an operation carried out in Miami in which the former prosecutor was recorded at the moment he requested a bribe from the former governor of Córdoba, Alejandro lyons.

He was extradited in May 2018 and sentenced for money laundering to a sentence of 48 months in jail, of which he only paid two years, since the months of his arrest in Colombia were counted.

After his deportation, Moreno was sent to prison again to finish paying a 4-year sentence imposed on him by the Supreme Court of Justice for his participation in the so-called “Cartel de la Toga”.

The former prosecutor was released in October 2022 after a decision by the Criminal Chamber of this court for a sentence already served.

Washington

More news in EL TIEMPO

Laura Sarabia case: the 4 pieces of information that were leaked in a hearing against detained police officers

Attention: serious truck accident is reported in Alto de la Línea

That criminal is a fraud: Néstor Humberto Martínez spoke of the accusation of “Macaco”