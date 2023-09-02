Scholz: G20 will remain important despite the growing influence of the BRICS

The importance of the G20 (G20) will remain, despite the increasing influence of the BRICS. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Reuters.

“The G20 will continue to play an important role and rightfully so,” he said. The German Chancellor recalled that the G20 summit will be held in New Delhi in September, which will be attended, in addition to the member countries, by the heads of nine states: Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Singapore.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov questioned the need to make BRICS an alternative to the G20. In his opinion, after the expansion of the organization, its position can be strengthened in the G20.