With its premiere at the beginning of July in North American theaters, “Sound of Freedom” or “Sonido de Libertad”, directed by Alejandro Monteverde, is one of the films that is showing the hour this 2023 due to the plot that tells about traffic of children in Latin America. Based on a true story featuring a special HSI agent.

Jim Caviezel, the famous actor, well remembered for his role as Jesus in the Passion of the Christ, is the one who gives life to the former agent of the Office of Homeland Security Investigations, Tim Ballard. The North American who risked everything he had, his family, work and his integrity to start fighting and find children who have been trafficked in Colombia.

With more than 40 million dollars raised and the great reception it has had both in theaters and on social networks. Users consider that it is necessary to show the problems that have existed in Latin America for many years. Learn here the true story of “Sound of Freedom”, the film that has been controversial in Hollywood.

The true story of “Sound of Freedom”

Timothy Ballard, or better known as Tim Ballard, is a former HSI agent, who was part of the Immigration and Customs control service. “Sound of Freedom” shows us how Tim collected so much evidence that it helped him arrest suspects of trafficking and consuming child pornographic material. In a statement to The Daily Signal, Ballard recounts that he spent 12 years of his life as a special agent and undercover for the Department of Homeland Security.

“I worked on crimes against children, child trafficking and it was kind of an evolution, the first few years it was mostly just end user, collector, cases of people owning, distributing child exploitation material,” he told The Daily Signal.

In addition to finding consumers and dealers. Ever since he began this in-depth investigation, Ballard always had in mind finding the children. “I always wondered: ‘Where are the children?’ he added. In one of the scenes played by Jim Caviezel, the objective that the agent had is shown, the actor broke down in tears when he has to describe horrible scenes of sex of children who average the age of 7 to 5 years.

"Sound of Freedom" was recorded in 2018, much of the film in Cartagena, Colombia.

An important step against the child trafficking network

As told in “Sound of Freedom”, everything changed for the American agents. Tim Ballard’s jurisdiction did not allow them to go abroad; However, back in 2006 the legislation was changed, an important step for the agent to get to the bottom of the case. For the first time in US history, officers could arrest and prosecute Americans who had sex with children outside their country as if the crime had been committed inside their country.

An important case with a condition in between. Tim Ballard’s superiors told him that if he failed to arrest American traffickers abroad, he would have to resign. The events that occurred in Colombia and Haiti were cases that gave Tim the opportunity not to resign and continue with his work. A true story that ends up being an important movie this 2023.