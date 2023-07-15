This Friday, July 14, the Peruvian representative Valeria Florez She was determined to want to take the Miss Supranational crown and despite the fact that she was among the favorites, she failed to convince the jury and lost the crown to other strong rivals. The model was enthusiastic about being ranked among the first places, but she failed in the attempt. In the following note, we will tell you in what position the announcer and host of Willax was also left.

In what position was Valeria Flórez?

Valeria Flórez advanced in each line, strongly representing Peru in the Miss Supranational, but at the time the top 5 were announced, the Peruvian model was not called to the fore. In other words, the singer was also in the Top 12 of the famous international beauty pageant.

The last shot we saw of the TV host was at the ballgown show, where she looked elegant and glamorous in a bodycon dress in silver tones.

