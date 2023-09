How did you feel about the content of this article?

Proposal aims to ban clothing and symbols that are considered “harmful to the spirit of the Chinese nation” | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Chinese communist regime, led by dictator Xi Jinping, presented a bill at the beginning of September to the National People’s Congress of China, the country’s parliament, which aims to establish a ban, under penalty of detention and fines, on clothing that could ” hurt the feelings of the nation.”

The bill was introduced through the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress and aims to ban from public places clothing and symbols that are considered “harmful to the spirit of the Chinese nation”, an expression often associated with Chinese nationalism.

According to American CNN, the text of the law is similar to the language used by the Chinese regime to restrict freedom of expression in the country.

If approved, the law would make it illegal to use items considered offensive in public places and would establish detention for up to 15 days, in addition to fines of up to 5,000 yuan (about R$3,400) for each individual who dares to violate the new law. legislation. The document sent to Parliament does not specify what types of clothing or symbols would be prohibited.

The proposal raised doubts about who will determine what hurts the “sentiments of the Chinese nation” and what procedures will be adopted to carry out this analysis.

In addition to the clothing ban, the law also aims to further restrict freedom of expression by prohibiting the production, dissemination and publication of content that is also considered harmful to the “Chinese spirit”.

The proposal sent to the Assembly is an extension of China’s Public Security Administration Punishment Law, which already gives the country’s authorities the power to detain suspects for several weeks for a wide range of crimes, including vandalism and public disturbance.

The Chinese Assembly announced that it will “seek public opinions” on the proposal during this month.