Case Soumahoro, Striscia la Notizia unleashes an explosive video

Did Aboubakar Soumahoro know or did he not know about the illicit business in the Karibu and Aid cooperatives run by his wife’s family and which have come under investigation? A video broadcast by Striscia la Notizia seems to frame him. “A video in which Soumahoro is seen inaugurating a house of rights of the Braccianti League – after the “forgotten” one in the Rignano Ghetto – right in Latina, and precisely in the Karibu cooperative managed by the mother-in-law Marie Therese Mukamitsindo “, explains the same Strip.

“Furthermore, as can be seen in the video, some of the participants in the inauguration are also wearing the T-shirt of Aid Italia, an agency headed by Soumahoro’s brother-in-law, Michel Rukundo, also under investigation. Strange that Soumahoro, having an office there, knew nothing of what was happening in the center where migrants were mistreated”, says Striscia. “Furthermore, his longtime friend – the trade unionist Yacouba Saganogo – had already recounted that Soumahoro pushed to never hold demonstrations by the Lega Braccianti in Lazio: «Even trying to make claims against the reception center system, he always wanted to avoid Lazio»”.

The Striscia la Notizia report did not focus only on the scandal of the social cooperatives managed by the former trade unionist’s partner and mother-in-law, but also spoke of funds from the Braccianti League of which nothing is known, after the accusations collected by the envoy of ‘Striscia’ Pinuccio, of his two former partners. “Striscia began contacting Soumahoro on October 25 to interview him and get his version of his story,” he informed the satirical news, then listing seventeen to whom he would like an answer. Among these: “How were the funds raised for the pandemic spent?”, “Have you ever worked as a farm laborer in Italy?” and “How did he pay for all these trips around the world?”

