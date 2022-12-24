TV ratings on Friday 23 December: auditel and share of yesterday’s programmes
LISTEN TO TV – What was the program most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Friday 23 December 2022? The final of Dancing with the Stars 2022 was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Next stop: Christmas. On Rai 3 Beyond the night. On Network 4 Notting Hill. On Canale 5 A five-star Christmas. On Italia 1 Mom, I missed my plane. But who scored the highest TV ratings Friday 23 December 2022? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.
TV ratings Friday 23 December 2022, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
Prime time access | Auditel data and the share of last night’s programmes
Updating
#Listen #Friday #December #Dancing #stars #5star #Christmas
Leave a Reply