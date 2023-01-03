São Paulo, Brazil.- Santos from Brazil will not remove the “10” from Edson Arantes do Nascimento O’Rei Pelé (1940-2022) for respecting the request that the Brazilian player declared at the time in an interview in 2017 despite his family requested that they take such action.

This Monday the wake was held in the center of the field in Vila Belmiro, a Santos stadium that received endless lines to bid farewell to the prodigy of Brazil and the true King of Soccer, who was consecrated at the age of 17 after being world champion with ‘La Canarinha’.

At the ceremony, the players of the alvinegro club made an appearance. The Venezuelan, Yeferson Soteldo, who is responsible for using the “10” number, assured the media “while I’m here I’ll make sure it’s well represented.”

“It’s a painful moment for everyone. It’s difficult, but that’s the way things are and from now on, more responsibility, as I always did. From now on, I believe that it will be more than a responsibility and it will be to continue making sure that no one ever forgets of Pele,” he added.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento O’Rei Pelé (1940-2022) died last Thursday, December 29, due to “multiple organ failure.” His death occurred at 3:27 p.m. according to the death certificate. The three-time world champion will be buried in the Santos Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday.