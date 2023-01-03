Do you have an electric car? Well then listen. How do you do if the your electric car battery runs out? Well the answer is obvious, the recharging at a column or socket, or? When are you walking? Cities are boosting the EV market and therefore more and more charging stations are being seen, but other solutions for emergencies are also emerging, i.e. giant power banks for emergency charging.

How do you recharge an electric car?

The first method of recharging, the most used, is the one that makes use of a so-called charging station publish. The operation of this can take place in two methods: in alternating current AC, or in direct current DC, the fastest.

A powerful direct current DC (HPC) charging station at an Audi dealership

Another system used in private homes or in commercial activities is the Purchasable Wallbox on the market and which is often supplied by car manufacturers. The place to install a Wallbox is certainly a BOX or a private area.

One of the most popular wallboxes is the Zappi one

The advantage of the Wallbox is greater recharging power, given that the shuko-type domestic socket can be charged up to 16 A, or 3.4 KW. A WallBox that works in single-phase can charge up to 7.4 kW, while in three-phase it can easily reach higher powers up to 22 kW. But it is not certain that the electric car loads with that maximum power, indeed today most are limited to 7/11 kW.

How to recharge an empty electric car on the road

To help customers and owners of electric cars, various realities are experimenting with new methods for recharging EV cars in an emergency, such as those called “Car Power Bank“. We had already talked about this when in the past. One of these is the English startup ZipCharge I market big Car Power Bank.

This is precisely the system that would make life easier without leaving the house and bothering to find a charging station and put the car on charge.

What is a power bank?

The power bank consists of a more or less capacious lithium-ion battery that recharges independently from the mains. When necessary, it can supply electricity to recharge the lithium ion batteries of various electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, cameras, camcorders, etc. There are also very large power banks capable of partially recharging the battery of an electric car.

Power bank for emergency recharging of stationary electric cars with a flat battery

Now also in Italy we have built one thanks to Italian start-up, Reefilla, created by three young people, Pietro Balda, Marco Bevilacqua and Gabriele Bergoglio.

Electric car charging with Reefilla power bank

Refill is a service that allows the user, owner of an electric car, to have his car is recharged at home.

Thanks to a notification service, the owner of the EV car will be notified when the battery charge percentage will be below 20% and then he will be advised to activate the service. At this time, after the owner’s permission, the flap will be opened, with a contactless system and the Reefila will start the recharging procedure without the intervention of the owner who can safely stay at home.

Power bank for an emergency recharge for an empty electric car

How long does it take to recharge the car with the Power Bank?

The charging time with the power bank varies from car to car and from the capacity of the power bank itself, on average to reach 120km range they will only suffice 30 minutes. This charging service was already tested on Tesla, Renault, Volskwagen and Stellantis group cars.

Home electric car charging service

To activate the electric car charging service, the owner via the APP sends the GPS location of the car electric. The service is activated, the team arrives with a van carrying the Power banks up to the car where it remains connected for the entire duration of the charge until the operation is completed.

Where is it available?

Reefilla’s home top-up service is available at Milan. But be careful not to abuse it because the cost of recharging is higher than that paid at a public column.

The home electric car charging service is provided by Reefilla in Milan

