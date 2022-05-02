Key word: leader. Stefano Sorrentino repeats it over and over again: “Maignan has personality and charisma. He seems to have been with Milan for ten years “. Star numbers: 17 seasonal clean sheets, 15 of these in Serie A, 20 goals conceded in 24 league games. Top player of a leading AC Milan. Sorrentino, former goalkeeper of Turin, Palermo and Chievo, more than six hundred matches among the pros in twenty years of career, was struck by the impact of the Frenchman: “And it wasn’t easy then”.