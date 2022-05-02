Salibandy | Classic’s sixth consecutive Finnish championship

Classic knocked out the local KRP 6-4 in the sixth final at Nokia Ice Rink and took the championship 4-2.

Men The floorball league ended on Monday in the same way as the previous five completed seasons, ie the golden celebrations of the Classic in Tampere.

Samu Kuitusen The coach he coached knocked out the local KRP 6–4 in the sixth final at Nokia Ice Rink and took the championship 4–2.

“We were on top of the game all the time in this series, but at times we were a little lazy. There was no sharpening. Only in this last game were we able to rise towards the end to the level of emotion that was needed, ”said Kuitunen, who finished as head coach.

“The work on the national team continues. I will think later about what else I might do, ”Kuitunen added.

For the defender of the Classic To Juha Kivilhto the championship was tenth and he rose Mikael Järven alongside the statistical top. Kivilehto will change role, he will be the head coach of Classic next season.

“This was an infinitely smooth series. The guy put us really tight, ”Kivilehto admitted.

Classic experienced losses during the season when two profile players, the defender Krister Savonen and the attacker Jussi Piha had to end their careers due to injuries.

Captain Janne Lamminen he was the first to give the championship trophy to Kivilhto and Piha to be raised to heights.

“I told Juha that he was allowed to raise because he was taking responsibility now,” Lamminen sighed.

The body of the Classic stays together, so the seventh consecutive championship next season is a very realistic goal.

“Apart from these three, we have no sure quiters. Next season’s player body is in good shape. New players will be announced later, ”said the manager Pasi Peltola.

In the finals, the body strikers were occasionally sidelined for various reasons Eetu Sikkinen and Nico Salo.

The KRP coach will also change for next season. Worked for five seasons Jarmo Härmä will become the youth national team coach and will be replaced by the assistant coach for the 2021–22 season Janne Kainulainen.

Defender of the KRP Joni Henttonen was blossomed before the match due to the last home game. In the end, the match was the last in his career. Tomas Estovirta and Mikko Santanen are also expected to quit.

KrP led the sixth final in the second half of the second round 4–2, but the experienced Classic was not baffled. One turning point was seen in the 31st minute when Estovirta got five minutes into the cold after colliding with each other Tuukka Salon with.

In the match, the powers of 2 + 1 gathered Sami Johansson scored 4-3 goals in a landslide, too Albert Koskinen hit with force. The winning goal was scored by Mikko Leikkanen.

The final solution was fired at an empty goal Ville Lastikka. For him, the championship was only the second.