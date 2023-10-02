When wanting to purchase a new television to enjoy series or movies, a high-quality smartphone, laptops, tablets and more technological devices, users usually compare prices in different companies, therefore, today We tell you about the great discounts that Soriana placed.

If you are a technology lover and are looking for Android cell phones, iPhones, laptops, tablets and more devices, Soriana, launched offers that you won’t want to miss.

The Mexican chain of supermarkets and stores, founded in 1968 by brothers Francisco and Armando Martín Borque, stands out among its competitors thanks to the fact that it places seasonal offers in its wide variety of departments.

Soriana stands out by marketing a wide line of food, clothing, general merchandise, health products and basic services. Likewise, with the aim of satisfying the needs of its customers, it usually places sales in its physical and online store, for which, you can purchase products at almost half the price.

This time, Soriana impacted its consumers by offering almost 40% discounts on laptops and cell phones unlocked, this with valid from September 28 to October 2.

Apple iPhone SE 4.7 Inch 64GB Black Unlocked

⦿ Price: from $9,490.00 to only $5,690.00

⦿ Weight: 148.00g

⦿ Resolution: 1334 x 750

⦿ Operating System: iOS

⦿ Memory Capacity: 3 GB

⦿ Processor: A15

⦿ Battery Life: 10.0 hr

⦿ Battery Type: Lithium

⦿ Battery Type: 1821 mAh

⦿ Connectivity: Bluetooth| NFC| Wireless

⦿ Number of Pieces: 1

⦿ Measurement/Height (high): 6.7 cm wide x 13.8 cm high x 0.7 cm deep

⦿ Screen Size: 4.7 in

⦿ Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Samsung 58 Inch 4K LED Smart TV Screen

⦿ Price of $14,990.00 for only $9,000.00

⦿ 3 inputs: HDMI and 1 USB input

⦿ Weight: 15.20kg

⦿ Features: PurColor, Crystal 4K Processor, Motion Xcelerator, 4K Resolution

⦿ Power: 165W

⦿ Resolution: 4K UHD 3840 x 2160



Laptop HP 14-DQ2533LA Core i5 8GB

⦿ Price: From $13,399.00 for only $10,000.00

⦿ Color: Silver

⦿ Weight: 1.47kg

⦿ Resolution: HD 1366 x 768

⦿ Operating System: Windows 11

⦿ Memory Capacity: 8 GB

⦿ Processor: Intel Core i5

⦿ Connectivity: Wi-Fi| Bluetooth

⦿ Number of Pieces: 1

⦿ Screen Size: 14.0 in

⦿ Storage Capacity: 512 GB



Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4 Tablet

⦿ Price: From $13,499.00 for only $7,000.00

⦿ Weight: 610.00 g

⦿ Resolution: QHD 2560 x 1600

⦿ Operating System: Android

⦿ Memory Capacity: 4 GB

⦿ Processor: Octa Core

⦿ Battery Type: Rechargeable

⦿ Material or Composition: Plastic

⦿ Battery Type: 10090 mAh