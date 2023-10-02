Gullies in the Arumã community, in Beruri, a municipality located 173 km from Manaus, in Amazonas, gave way early Saturday night (September 30, 2023). One person died, 4 are missing and another 10 injured. Around 200 residents of the community remain homeless.

According to the state governor, Wilson Lima (União), teams were called to provide assistance to families living there. “My solidarity and prayers to the affected families”wrote the governor in his account on X (formerly Twitter).

Early this Sunday morning (October 1), the state administration highlighted that agents from the Military Police and Civil Defense of Amazonas began assisting the population.

The relief activities are supported by teams from the Fire Department, IML (Legal Medical Institute) and the Health Surveillance Foundation, as well as employees from the Social Assistance, Health and Human Rights and Citizenship departments. Basic food baskets were distributed to families affected by the tragedy.

With information from Brazil Agency