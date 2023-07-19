Bodega Aurrera: How to receive a 3% REFUND on all your purchases? | VIDEO

Customer when going to a store belonging to the Mexican supermarket and warehouse chain, he impressed the exhibit “trap”, from the supermarket to sell more expensive without you noticing.

Being in the company founded in 1968 by the brothers Francisco and Armando Martín Borque in Torreón, Mexico, which is in the sales season thanks to Julio Regalado, the client was impressed by showing a trick that the store performs in the prices.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@djplaymty’ account, when visiting an Organización Soriana establishment in Monterrey, revealed a trick that it found in the aisles of the store.

During the viral video, Soriana’s client revealed that a product has the cost of $37.90 pesos to be on a large sign. However, when approaching the hazelnut cream, he realized that it said to have a cost of $67, but since it is on sale, consumers can buy it carry for 59.90 pesos.

Soriana Promotions in Julio Regalado

The chain that has as a national strategy, the Mercado Soriana campaign, usually places great offers, with the aim of being part of families, thus satisfying everyone’s needs and getting loyal consumers who prefer them over their main competitors such as Walmart, Bodega Aurrera and Oxxo.

The company with headquarters in Monterrey, which maintains Hipermart, Tiendas Soriana, SA de CV, Soriban as subsidiaries, from May to the first week of August, presents discounts throughout the store, due to the iconic television character, Julio Regalado, who announces all the offers.

Among the discounts offered Julio Regalado valid for July 19they find each other:

3×2 on all wines, spirits and tequilas

3×2 on all shampoos, conditioners and toilet soaps

Chinese melon at only 19.80 a kilo

White onion at only 12.80 a kilo

