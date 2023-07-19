By now, you know how this works. As long as Nintendo has a major release for switches in the works, it usually ends up leaking shortly before release. A few days here, a couple of weeks there, but always close to launch. we saw it happen with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and unfortunately Nintendo he has been unlucky once again.

Although we don’t know the details of how it happened, we can confirm that Pikmin 4 has been leaked online. We assume you already know what that means. if you want to keep Pikmin 4 no spoilers until you get to try it out this Friday, you’ll definitely want to stay off social media.

If you have to be on or around social media in the next few days, please navigate with caution. Obviously, we won’t share any of those spoilers here or on our social media, so you’ll be safe. If you want to take more precautions, we recommend that you mute and put filters on words, phrases and accounts that you know will say something on your social networks, it is the best effort you can do to keep your gaming experience intact.

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: What do these people gain by spoiling others? I don’t know, but if it weren’t for my job, I would stay away from social media if a movie or video game of my interest was close to its premiere or release. game of Thrones he trained me well.