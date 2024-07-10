The Euro Cup and the Copa America have all eyes on the world of football, but the clubs are already preparing to face the pre-season and the start of the new season. There has been a lot of movement in the offices of Real Madrid between the signing of Kylian Mbappé and the players who have left the club.
These squad changes also mean changes in the numbers that the Real Madrid players will wear in the 2024/25 season. The club has reported in its official media about these changes in numbers that will occur in Ancelotti’s squad for the next season.
The first number available is the number 6 that Nacho had worn until now, and who decided not to renew his contract with Madrid and sign for Saudi Arabian football. That number has gone to Camavinga, who also wears it for the French national team.
After hanging up his boots, Toni Kroos’ number 8 was free and, as was mentioned when he left, from now on it will be Fede Valverde who will wear that number.
“I’ve had a conversation with Toni Kroos. The number 8 for me is just another number, but it means a lot to me that it comes from him. I really appreciate that he didn’t do it in public, he did it calmly with me alone. He’s a great person,” the Uruguayan said on his social networks.
The number had become free following the departure of Karim Benzema and, as expected, it will be the number that Kylian Mbappé will wear after signing for Real Madrid, as the number 10 will continue to be worn, for another season, by Luka Modric.
Other players who will change their shirt number are Aurelian Tchouameni, who will go from 18 to 14, which Casemiro wore, while Arda Güler will go from 24 to 15. For the moment, Jesús Vallejo, in his umpteenth return to Madrid after the loan, will wear the number 18 that Tchouameni has vacated, although it remains to be seen whether the defender ultimately stays at Real Madrid or the club looks for a new way out for him.
