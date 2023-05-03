The year has started a bit slow for PlayStationsince not many video games of the brand itself have been released, nothing beyond the DLC that it got Horizon Forbidden West. One of the games that has been confirmed for 2023 it is just Marvel’s Spider-Man 2of which nothing has been publicized, and that could change in a short time.

Through his main blog, sony has announced that they will be launching the next May 6th (free comic day), a prequel story to the events of the character’s next video game. This will take place before the second game and shortly after what happened in the individual delivery of miles morales that we saw a couple of years ago.

Here is a bit of its synopsis:

In this story, their lives collide as Peter, Miles and MJ try to balance their responsibilities to the city and to each other. They keep coming back to one of the main themes of the comic: is magic real? Because in this action-packed number, a beloved supervillain makes his first appearance in our universe and appears to have supernatural abilities that defy simple cobwebs and fists: none other than The Hood!

For its part, something was announced that had also been waiting for a long time, that is the arrival of Spider-Man Remasteredwhich was only included with the version Ultimate of Miles Morales for PS5. Now, users will be able to purchase the game in its individual version byr$50 USD, or upgrade the standard physical or digital copy of the original game by $10 USD.

Also, users will be able to update Miles Morales Ultimate Edition For those who have the normal edition of PS5thus having access to Remastered, although it is not clear if a corresponding payment will have to be made for that. The individual launch of this game will be this month, the day is not yet confirmed.

Via: PlayStation

editor’s note: This is going to be very good for those of us who already have these games, although I still have a question about the Miles Morales update. Anyway, it will be time to see how all this works when the version is finally released.