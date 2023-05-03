Short-term clinical trials have demonstrated the health benefits of low-carb and low-fat diets for weight loss and heart protection.

Now a study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, is looking at the effects of these diets on mortality in middle-aged and older adults.

In the study, which included 371,159 individuals ages 50 to 71, 165,698 deaths occurred over an average follow-up of 23.5 years.

A healthy low-fat diet, which is characterized by a low intake of saturated fat and a high amount of vegetable protein and quality carbohydrates, is associated with reduced mortality from all causes: from cardiovascular disease and from cancer.

In contrast, an unhealthy low-carbohydrate diet was associated with significantly higher rates of total mortality, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. A healthy low-carb diet was associated with slightly lower death rates.

“Our findings support the importance of maintaining a healthy low-fat diet with less saturated fat in order to prevent all-cause and cause-specific deaths among middle-aged and older persons,” the authors wrote.