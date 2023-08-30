sony has increased the price of each level of playstation plus. The company has announced that starting September 6, 12-month subscriptions to the service will be more expensive. Level Premium it will be $40 more expensive per year. sony said it is charging more so it can continue to release “high-quality games and value-added benefits to its subscription service.” playstation plus“.

Level PS Plus Essential will go up to $80 a year, while the level Extra it will go up to $135 per year. Playstation Plus Premium it will cost $160 a year. You can see the full price breakdown below.

sony did not disclose whether the membership fees of PS Plus One- and three-month prices will also increase, but the company said 12-month prices will still represent a discount compared to buying monthly or quarterly.

Current 12-month subscribers will not see a price increase until their next renewal on or after November 6. The announcement of sony of the increase in higher prices of PS Plus arrives shortly after Microsoft will increase the price of xbox game pass.

new prices for playstation plus

12-month subscription to Playstation Plus Essential – $80

12-month subscription to Playstation Plus Extra – $135

12-month subscription to Playstation Plus Premium – $160

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: I sincerely believe that Xbox It doesn’t have so many fights for raising the price of its subscriptions because it gives you first party games day one, it includes titles from Bethesda and Electronic Arts, but in the case of PlayStation, the truth is that I still think that outside of the online game (which is free on PC) it is almost a scam. This friend must be laughing at all of us.