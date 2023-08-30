According to Serebii’s translation, the TV series will be called Pocket Filled With Adventure and will debut on October 19 in Japan. At the moment it is not clear if the series will arrive in the West or will receive an official subtitle in other languages.

The Pokémon Company has announced that it has partnered with TV Tokyo to produce a live action drama series based on the saga of Pokémon . The announcement was made via X.

What is the new Pokémon TV series about

Serebii writes, “This series, PokéTsume for short, is about Madoka Akagi, played by Nanase Nishino, who receives his old copy of Pokémon Red from his mother after moving to Tokyo to work in an advertising company following her graduation. The series follows her story as she plunges back into the world of Pokémon. It will air every Thursday. The series is produced by Shota Hatanaka and written by Shota Hatanaka, Atsuo Akari and Michihiro Odoshi.”

It is therefore a story that will not take us into the world of Pokémon but will allow us to see the franchise from the outside. This approach is nothing new: Pokémon: Road to the top tells the story of a little girl who is passionate about the trading card game and makes new friends.