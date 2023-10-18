In this generation of PlayStation 5many patents have been made known, the most famous was given months ago with the first look at a supposed console that consisted of a screen with an integrated control, which in the end became the PlayStation Portal. And it seems that Sony does not want to stop with more devices, since a new dualsense would be on the way and would focus on the headphone part.

Said scheme of said control shows us that the new Press Explore Earbuds, they would have a kind of special connectivity, since there are some kind of slots in which the user can store these small headphones. It is not really known if it will only serve to carry them from one place to another or if it is a space to recharge them while the player is busy with the game.

To be clearer, the controller is equipped with precision-engineered slots tailored expressly for the case, charging and timing of the Pulse. Explore. In particular, the design appears optimized for compatibility exclusively with these due to the shape, something that could rule out any other brand, even its own. PlayStation that are considered official.

That means that this control would be a kind of extra option to what has already been stipulated, leaving aside their original casing to go fully to this control, something that enthusiasts of sony they are going to take because they are two products in one. However, it should be made clear that it is a patent and may not go on the market, but we have in the history that all these similar documents have ultimately become projects that go on sale.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: This proposal looks quite interesting, especially for those who are fans of using these small headphones. Of course, I hardly buy extra things for the consoles, and for that I already have headphones that work perfectly.