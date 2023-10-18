A free update for Dark Pictures: Switchback VR which adds a new Horde mode to the game is out now, just in time for Halloween.

Switchback VR is a spiritual successor to Rush of Blood on PSVR, and is an on-rails shooter set on a horror-themed rollercoaster.

The Horde mode, described by developer Supermassive Games as “nightmarish”, pits the player against swarms of enemies, with each room containing increasingly tougher enemies.

Let’s Play Switchback VR PSVR2 Gameplay & Review

Although Ian wasn’t a huge fan of Switchback VR when it launched earlier this year, some of the new features added with the Horde mode look like they’ll tackle what he pointed out. The new mode boosts the rollercoaster speed thanks to “even bigger drops”, which will hopefully bring the swooshing action from Rush of Blood to the game.

There’ll also be plenty of blink encounter attacks which make use of the PSVR2’s eye tracking, something Ian felt the game needed more of in its campaign.

If you’re looking for more spooks from Supermassive this month, The Quarry and House of Ashes are both included in October’s Humble Choice. For PS Plus subscribers, House of Ashes is part of the Plus Extra lineup this month.