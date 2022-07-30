





Sony has released an official Playstation controller for the iPhone. Developed by accessories manufacturer backbonethe device is called Backbone One Playstation Edition.

With a white look similar to the PS5’s DualSense controller, the device helps users play PS4 and PS5 titles on their cell phone through the Backbone application, customized to resemble Sony’s system.

You can browse your game collections, check out new releases, and even record and edit gameplay videos.

Despite being an official Sony accessory, the controller can be used in other games that support controllers. The device is powered by the cell phone itself and has a headphone jack.

The Backbone One Playstation Edition is now available for US$99. Check out the promotional video of the controller:



