Tamer Abdel Hamid (Abu Dhabi)

Singer and musician Hamza Namira performed tonight a singing evening on the stage of the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi. Accompanied by his band, he performed a bouquet of his most famous songs that achieved wide fame, most notably “Fadi Shwaya”, and he drew the audience with his solo guitar playing.

Hamza’s concert is part of the Cultural Foundation’s program for this year’s season, and includes a range of artistic and cultural events and performances, with the participation of a selection of local, Arab and international artists.

During the ceremony, the audience interacted with the selected group of songs that Hamza performed with a great standing ovation, and her words embody social and human relations, including “Born in the Year 80”, “Human” and “Fadi Shwaya”. The Cultural Complex, which is considered one of the most important artistic and cultural beacons that is keen on reviving authentic Tarab and Arab and international arts. He expressed his happiness to meet the audience of the Emirati capital, who interacted with his songs remarkably.

Hamza Namira had released a number of albums during his career, most of which were very popular, and garnered high views on YouTube, including: “Dream with Me”, “Human”, “Isma’ni” and “Hitair Min Tani”. In 2020, he released an album entitled “Born in the Year 80”.