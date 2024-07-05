Sony and Spin Master have announced a new collaboration that will lead to a product line specifically dedicated to PlayStation characterswith new action figures of Aloy, Kratos, Jin and morefeaturing particular quality and highly faithful representations of their video game counterparts.

Dedicated character sets have been announced so far, with the first Aloy figurine available for pre-order now through the PlayStation Gear website or on Amazon (for the US and Australia), but more may arrive later.

“It was a great pleasure to collaborate with Spin Master on the creation of the characters of Aloy and Varl,” said Arno Schmitz, character artist at Guerrilla, “They are based on the real digital models used for the game, and the final result is truly remarkable. The numerous points of articulation have been carefully realized and even the textures have been reproduced in great detail.”