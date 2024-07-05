Sony and Spin Master have announced a new collaboration that will lead to a product line specifically dedicated to PlayStation characterswith new action figures of Aloy, Kratos, Jin and morefeaturing particular quality and highly faithful representations of their video game counterparts.
Dedicated character sets have been announced so far, with the first Aloy figurine available for pre-order now through the PlayStation Gear website or on Amazon (for the US and Australia), but more may arrive later.
“It was a great pleasure to collaborate with Spin Master on the creation of the characters of Aloy and Varl,” said Arno Schmitz, character artist at Guerrilla, “They are based on the real digital models used for the game, and the final result is truly remarkable. The numerous points of articulation have been carefully realized and even the textures have been reproduced in great detail.”
Models, prices and availability
The first action figure available is the deluxe Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West: a statuette from 15.2 cm with 42 points of articulation and 12 accessories several, including multiple face plates and alternate hands, for significant customization.
As you can see in the images, Aloy’s pose and expression can be changed in different ways, with a remarkable quality of representation.
The other statuettes presented are those of Kratos and Atreus from God of War Ragnarok, Varl from Horizon Forbidden West, and Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima.
These are also 6-inch action figures, with 24-34 points of articulation and two to four accessories each, which vary depending on the character.
The Aloy action figure can already be pre-ordered and shipping is expected to start in August, while the other models will start shipping in September.
These are the models currently available on the PlayStation website and prices:
- Aloy Deluxe – €56.40
- Varl – 33,60€
- Jin Sakai – 33,60€
- Kratos – 33,60€
- Atreus – 33,60€
Reservations and purchases, for the moment, can be made through the PlayStation Gear sitebarring any further initiatives that will be announced later.
