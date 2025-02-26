Fran Perea, the one who was an ideal son -in -law of all mothers and platonic love of the daughters, multifaceted (theater, music, television, cinema) and talented, premieres this next March six lost bullet, first single from his new album, ‘The Invisible man ‘. Kind and fun … Always, great conversationalist, tells us about his sins:

“I forgive a sin.”

“Let’s talk about everyone.”

“What would your capital sin be?”

“Gula.” I love to eat. I can’t diet, it’s something that sinks me.

“Would that would be easily forgive in others?”

“I am able to apologize, that among them, but there are others that give me a lot of anger.”

“What would be the most angry?”

“I don’t support the lack of hunger, understood as the lack of blood, nerve.” It may have to do with laziness, but I just realized that it also has to do with the gluttony, in a way. “They lack hunger” is very graphic to define it.

“What is the sin in which it is not allowed to fall?”

“Envy.” With the work I have, imagine. It would be tragic.

– In his work envy and pride must be the most complicated sins of keeping at bay.

“That is what has made me realize that envy is not a good companion.” It does not solve anything and is putting you in a very unpleasant place. In addition, there will always be someone more handsome than you, someone who sing better than you, someone who composes better than you, someone who is more fashionable than you, who works more than you … is a monster who never stops need food and at the same time devours you. And look how I just link it with the gluttony too (laughs).

“You are able to associate any sin with that of gluttony.”

“It’s a gift that I have.”

“And what does it tell me about anger?”

“I have been learning to control her over the years.”

“I don’t think it’s very angry.”

“I’m intense.” And sometimes that drags you and you end up falling in moments of anger. Once someone told me: “You have a lot of wrath contained.” And I thought: “Well, much better than is contained there.” I have learned to be less and less irascible.

“The laziness is there, but seeing her career does not seem like someone very lazy.”

“I’m not lazy.” I have my moments, like everyone else, that I need to rest or that I would feel like doing nothing, but it is not a sin that goes with me. I am to say to everything that yes and I have also had to learn over the years to allow me rest. That if not, life ends up spending over.

“Well, we have lust and greed.” And neither do I see him very greedy …

-Nothing. I am quite giving, in fact. To the point of being even a little asshole. I am very detached, which is a word that I like a lot.

“All otherwise, then.”

“For me, the really valuable is in people, in their values.” Money is not something that I give much importance. If I have, I spend it and share it; If I don’t have it, man, then worse but I apply with what I have. And lust, because nothing, very good, very rich.

“You haven’t left me very sinful.” And, removing laziness, you are very carnal sins.

“Well, it’s true.” I am very enjoyment, very vividor. I really like enjoying the here and now. That is what makes me happy.

“It’s healthy hedonism, yours.”

-Total. Thank you very much for the diagnosis.